Prabhas And Other Actors Whose Hard Work, Dedication For Their Roles Paid Off Wonderfully

It can very proudly be said that Indian movies today are on par with any other movie industry. The movies being made in the Indian film industry are winning hearts all over the globe. Bollywood actors are a huge reason for this happening. The amount of dedicated work that these actors put in is what makes a movie complete. Here are some of the actors who took a risk for a particular character and it paid off beautifully.

Actors who gave their everything for a character and it paid off

Prabhas in Baahubali

Prabhas breathed and lived the character of Baahubali for five long years. The actor didn’t take up any acting projects while he was shooting for Baahubali for five years. Prabhas’s hard work and dedication did pay off as Baahubali earned ₹650 crores worldwide. It became the highest-grossing movie in India, third-highest-grossing Indian movie world-wide, and the highest-grossing South Indian movie. Prabhas has often mentioned that Baahubali was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’. His risk paid off as the role established Prabhas as India’s current heartthrob. However, Prabhas reportedly stated that he will not be able to devote so much time to a future project, again.

Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture

Vidya Balan’s character of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture took her acting career to new heights. This was one of the boldest characters Vidya had ever played in her career. The actor said in an interview that the part required a lot of mental preparation since she had to shed all her inhibitions to portray herself as the controversial south Indian actress Silk Smitha. Having gained 12 kgs for the role, Vidya Balan did complete justice to the character of Silk Smitha. The Dirty Picture did very well at the box-office and crossed ₹150 crores in India itself. The songs of the movie were also much-appreciated.

Randeep Hooda in Sarabjit

Randeep Hooda, the Haryanvi Jat, who likes to have full meals had to go on a starvation diet, closely supervised by his sister and a doctor, to be able to play the character of Sarabjit. Randeep had to loose 18 kgs in 28 days and became almost unrecognizable for this biopic. In fact, the crew of the movie had revealed in an interview that when this new Randeep Hooda entered the sets of the movie for the first time, he went completely unnoticed by all. Randeep Hooda’s performance in the movie was praised by all and he even won many awards for it. The movie did average at the box-office but went ahead to become a critically acclaimed movie.

