Prabhas Opens Up About What Inspired Him To Enter The Acting Industry

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, commonly known as Prabhas, is one of the finest actors in the nation. He has worked in multi-lingual films and has gained much love from the audience in the country. Prabhas has given the nation some of the best Tamil and Telugu language movies. Prabhas is most famously known for playing the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date. However, during an interview with an entertainment daily, Prabhas revealed that he did not initially want to become an actor but faith had different plans. Read ahead to know more-

Prabhas opens up about entering the acting industry

Prabhas is the son of the popular movie producer, Uppalapati Surja Narayana Raju, and the nephew of the famous Telugu actor, Krishnam Raju Uppalapati. Although Prabhas belongs to a family that has their foot set in the movie industry, an acting career was never really on his mind. Fans might be unaware of the fact that the world-famous actor, Prabhas is a very shy person. He has often been spotted saying that he had never thought of becoming an actor because of how he is. However, during a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Prabhas said that his father and uncle used to ask him very often about whether or not is he interested in the acting business. Prabhas was always confused about ‘how can someone act in front of so many people with lights and emote’. Prabhas’s parents asked him time and again but each time he denied their offer of becoming an actor and said that it was impossible.

Prabhas continued to say that, he thought he would do some business of his own because he is too lazy and can’t do jobs. He had thought that maybe getting into the hotel business is a good idea, because his family loves food, and because North Indian food is very famous in Hyderabad. However, Prabhas said that he doesn’t exactly remember what changed in his mind but he revealed that while watching his uncle, Krishnam Raju Uppalapati’s movie he imagined himself in his uncle’s character, and that’s where the entire buzz for acting started in him.

Prabhas, who made his acting debut with Eeshwar (2002) also revealed that at first, he took a lot of time in making his family and friends believe that he is serious about acting. However, even after being in the industry for almost two decades now, Prabhas still doesn’t know how much stardom he can handle and he says he is still shy as a person. Prabhas said that his fans feel bad about the fact that their hero doesn’t come out more often. But, Prabhas also said that he is better than before and still trying to improve.

