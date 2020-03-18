Songs Featuring Prabhas And Kajal Aggarwal That Are Loved By Their Fans

There are several hit movies of the young star Prabhas and gorgeous diva Kajal Aggrawal. A few movies like Darling and Mr Perfect are the best films which are appreciated by audiences. The couple has touched several hearts with their amazing chemistry. There are several songs which are famously featuring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal, here is the list of all.

Best songs featuring Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal

Chali Chaliga Vundhi

The song is of Telugu super hit movie Mr Perfect starring Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal & Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. Other actors like Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj & Sayaji Shinde have also performed well in the film. The movie is directed by Dasaradh, produced by Dil Raju & music composed by Devi Sri Prasad / DSP. This song is viewed by more than 9 million people on YouTube.

Light Theesko

Another song from the movie Mr Perfect is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and penned by Ramjogayya Sastry. The song is sung by Baba Sehgal and Murali and directed by Dasaradh. The song is filmed during the gathering where Prabhas sings and dances along with Kajal and Taapsee Panu. The song has been viewed more than 5 lakh times on YouTube.

Inka Edho

The song Inka Edho is from the super hit movie of Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal named Darling. It was released on April 23, 2010. Ananth Sriram has penned this song and Suraj, Prashantini have sung it. The song is produced by B.V.S.N. Prasad and the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Inka Edho has been viewed for more than 23thousand times on YouTube.

Badhulu Thochanai

The Badhulu Thochanai is a breakup song from the movie Mr Perfect. It is sung by Karthik, Mallikarjun and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song has been viewed more than 137 million times on YouTube.

Aggipulla Lanti

Another track from the movie Mr Perfect is very famous and loved by fans of Prabhas and Kajal. The song is viewed more than 76 thousand times on YouTube. It is penned by the famous writer Ramajogayya Sastry and beautifully sung by Gopika Poornima.

