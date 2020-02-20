Mahesh Babu And Prabhas In Talks For SS Rajamouli's Next Project?

Not long ago Mahesh Babu had confirmed about collaborating with SS Rajamouli on a movie. According to reports, this will indeed turn out to be true. SS Rajamouli will reportedly start working on a multi-starrer with Mahesh Babu and Prabhas after wrapping up his shooting schedule of RRR.

SS Rajamouli in talks about a multi-starrer with Mahesh Babu and Prabhas

With the talks of a new movie on the table, SS Rajamouli is also hoping to rope in Prabhas along with Mahesh Babu. If rumours are to be believed, the movie will be a period drama based on war. The movie might also be bankrolled by KL Narayana. However, fans are still awaiting official confirmation on the matter.

During the promotional events of his movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu had reportedly confirmed that he met SS Rajamouli. He would also soon start working with him. The actor also reportedly further added that the movie will be one of his dream projects.

At present, SS Rajamouli is busy wrapping up the schedule of his multi-starrer RRR. The movie has a whopping budget of Rs 350-400 crores. It is based on the life of two fictional heroes. RRR casts popular actors like Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and NT Rama Rao Jr. The film will release on January 8, 2021. Prabhas, on the other hand, is busy shooting for O Dear.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movies

Mahesh Babu was last seen on the silver screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He will shortly begin shooting for his next release directed by Vamsi Paidipally. However, not much has been revealed about the movie yet.

Image source: Prabhas Instagram, Mahesh Babu Instagram, SS Rajamouli Instagram

