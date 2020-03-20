Prabhas And Other Actors Who Played Both Father And Son | Have You Seen These Films?

Prabhas had an amazing year in 2015 and 2017 when his most hyped and top-grossing movie titled Baahubali and its second part tasted worldwide success. The actor played the role of Mahendra Baahubali and Amarendra Baahubali, a father-son duo, in the film. Here are some more Indian actors who aced in their roles as father and son in the same movie.

Prabhas - Baahubali and Baahubali 2

The Baahubali series became one of the most popular films in history. The actor was paired opposite Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in this two-part series. The film was directed by S. S. Rajamouli and both the parts worked well at the box office all over the country. The movie was released in a multilingual format.

Hrithik Roshan- Krrish

With Koi... Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan was able to start a superhero movie franchise which led up to three versions as of now. The superhero movie series started with Koi... Mil Gaya then continued with Krrish, Krrish 3. The fourth part of the movie was apparently expected to release this year, although there haven't been any further announcements regarding the same. Krrish 3 saw Hrithik Roshan essaying the roles of Rohit (an extension of his Koi... Mil Gaya role) and Krishna (an extension of his role in Krrish).

Rajnikanth - John Jani Janardhan

John Jani Janardhan is the name of the movie which was taken from Amitabh Bachchan's song from his film Naseeb. John Jani Janardhan is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Moondru Mugam. The Hindi version was released in 1984 where Rajinikanth portrayed the roles of father John and sons Johnny and Janardan.

Amitabh Bachchan- Sooryavansham

The movie Sooryavansham is considered as one of Amitabh Bachchan's best works in Bollywood. The plotline was set up in a rural background where Amitabh portrays the role of the head of an aristocratic family. He also plays the role of his youngest son out of the three sons of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie also starred Jayasudha, Soundarya, Rachana Banerjee in pivotal roles.

