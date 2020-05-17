Prabhas Movies To Binge-watch On Amazon Prime For A Great Weekend

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Telugu films. He has gained immense popularity with his super hit movie Baahubali in the year 2015 and is now considered as a pan-India actor. If you are a die-hard Prabhas fan binge-watch his movies, below is a list of his movies that you can stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime-

Here is the list of some amazing movies of Prabhas on Amazon Prime

Pournami

Pournami, the film starring Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan was directed by Prabhu Deva. The story of the film revolves around a girl who is a trained ceremonial dancer. One day, she suddenly disappears. Just then, Prabhas with secret past lands in her village and gives a proposal to train the girl’s younger sister in the same dance form. The film is a full pack of drama, action and romance.

Saaho

Prabhas, the famous South Indian actor paved his way into the Hindi film industry with the film, Saaho. The film had released two years after Baahubali and Prabhas was paired opposite Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor in the film. Saaho was made on a massive ₹300 Cr budget and enjoyed a blockbuster opening. Moreover, an innovative city named ‘Wazi’ was also constructed from scratch to shoot the film. A must-watch movie for all Prabhas fans.

Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi movie stars Prabhas in the role of a warm-hearted and caring man towards his mother, and a heartless romantic and an always-ready-for-action hero. The movie sets off when a refugee named Sivaji, who migrated to Andhra Pradesh from Sri Lanka due to riots, fights for the rights of bonded labourers. While he engages himself in a war with the mafia, he earns the title of Chatrapathi in the film. It released back in 2005 and is a cult Prabhas film. It is also the first collaboration of Prabhas and director S.S. Rajamouli.

Mirchi

Mirchi is an entertainment-packed film, but you can also see Prabhas doing the right balance of action and romance in the film. Prabhas has been seen fighting for and romancing the female lead, Anushka Shetty in the Mirchi film. Interestingly, Prabhas also bagged a Nandi Award for his outstanding performance in the film, Mirchi. Mirchi was a film, penned and directed by Koratala Siva and is a refreshing watch too.

