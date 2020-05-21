Prabhas' Worst Rated Movies According To IMDb; Here's A List

Prabhas is one of the most popular actors in Telugu and Hindi films. He has gained immense popularity with his super hit movie Baahubali in the year 2015. The famous South Indian actor is now considered as a strong competitor for all the actors in the Hindi film industry. A majority of his films have been super-hit.

However, some of his movies did fail to recreate the same magic as Baahubali and were, in fact, a disaster at box-office. Check out the list of Prabhas' worst performing movies according to IMDB-

Prabhas' worst performing movies according to IMDB

Rebel

Rebel is a Telugu film helmed by Lawrence Raghuvendra. In the film, the character of Rishi is played by Prabhas. The story of the film revolves around Rishi setting on a mission to take revenge for the murderer of his parents. The film also starred Tamannah Bhatia and Deeksha Seth along with Prabhas. The film only managed to make about ₹33 crores on its opening weekend. This movie did not do that well and it was rated as 4.7 ratings on IMDB.

Eeshwar

Helmed by the director Jayant Paranji, the film was an action drama. Eeshwar movie starring Prabhas, Sridevi Vijaykumar, and Brahmanandam in the lead roles, was a box-office disaster. The film, Eeshwar, was penned by Jayant Paranji (screenplay) and Gopalakrishna Paruchuri (dialogues). This Telugu language film, Eeshwar is rated only by 5.2 ratings on IMDB.

Saaho

Prabhas officially paved his way into the Hindi film industry with the film, Saaho. The film had released two years after Baahubali and Prabhas was paired with Shraddha Kapoor, one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. Moreover, an innovative city named ‘Wazi’ was also constructed from scratch to shoot the film. If you like Prabhas doing some stunts and drive fast cars, along with villain’s fights, this film will drag some rear-guard action for them. The film accredited a rating of 5.2 according to IMDB.

Munna

Munna, released in the year 2007. It starred Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj and Prabhas in the lead roles. The film was directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The story of the revolves around the boy Munna, who is a college student and unaware of his father’s identity. He takes on a local gangster named Khakha. He also takes his revenge from him for exploiting his own mother for money. Although the film had a good cast, the film failed at the box-office, because the story of the film and the duo's love story was not planned appropriately. This film got a rating of 5.6 according to IMDB.

Pournami

Pournami starring Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan was directed by Prabhu Deva. The story of the film revolves around a girl who is a trained ceremonial dancer, suddenly disappears. Just then, Prabhas with secret past lands and gives a proposal to train the girl’s younger sister in the same dance form.

The film is a full pack of drama, action and romance, but Pournami film failed to grasp the audience's attention. Pournami film scored a rating of 5.8 according to IMDB.

