Prabhas To Collaborate With 'KGF' Director Prashanth Neel For His Next?

Actor Prabhas will reportedly be seen working with the critically-acclaimed KGF director, Prashanth Neel. According to a recent report by The News Minute, the KGF director has narrated a story to the Baahubali star and they have currently been planning to work together on the project. Prabhas has liked the story and is also likely to sign the film after a few details are fixed. The actor has currently been gearing up for Radhe Shyam while Prashanth Neel is shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 with actor Yash.

Prabhas and Prashanth to join hands?

Prabhas is one of the most celebrated actors in the south, who has gained popularity in Bollywood with films like Baahubali and Saaho. According to a recent report by the news outlet, a source close to Prabhas said that he will soon be working with director Prashanth Neel, who has lately been working on the second chapter of KGF. The two artists reportedly met recently and went through the story together.

As per the report, Prabhas has already liked the story and is on the verge of signing the film with the leading director. The project is expected to kick start in the second half of 2021 or in the first few months of 2022. The schedule for the upcoming collaboration will depend on the actor and director’s current projects. Director Prashant has been busy with KGF: Chapter 2 shooting which resumed recently, after a long COVID 19 related break.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has been working on the film Radhe Shyam. Most parts of the film have been shot in Italy according to the demands of the script. The romantic-drama film is being written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is being bankrolled by UV Creations. A few posters of the film were recently released across social media platforms, fueling anticipation amongst the fans. These posters showcase lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as lovers, who have battles of their own. Have a look at the latest motion poster released on Prabhas’ Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Prabhas Instagram

