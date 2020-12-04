Rakshit Shetty Congratulates Team 'Salaar', Hombale Films And Actor Prabhas; Take A Look

Salaar is making the headlines since it was announced recently by the lead actor Prabhas, and the makers, Hombale Films. Kannada star Rakshit Shetty is elated with this news as he tweets how proud he is about the country’s studios and the technicians behind them. Read along and take a look at what Rakshit said and more news about the upcoming film.

Rakshit Shetty congratulates Team Salaar

Isn’t it a proud moment for all of us? Our studios are starting to produce content across the country, and our technicians are being sought after by other industries. Had always seen the other way, but also believed this day would come someday. https://t.co/vQxyjg6PwQ — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) December 2, 2020

Rakshit Shetty recently took to his Twitter and congratulated the team of the Prabhas starring upcoming film Salaar. The movie was announced on December 2, 2020, by its producers, Hombale Films which are also the makers of KGF and are currently producing KGF Chapter 2. Further, Rakshit took to the micro-blogging site and expressed that it is a proud moment for the country that the studios across the country are back to producing content, and how the technicians are working across other industry. He also congratulated the team and sent their way best wishes for the project in another tweet.

Heartfelt Congratulations to @hombalefilms on embarking upon this new journey. Goodluck and tons of best wishes. #SALAAR @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) December 2, 2020

He wrote, “Isn’t it a proud moment for all of us? Our studios are starting to produce content across the country, and our technicians are being sought after by other industries. Had always seen the other way, but also believed this day would come someday”. Then in his second tweet, he said, “Heartfelt Congratulations to @hombalefilms on embarking upon this new journey. Goodluck and tons of best wishes”. Take a look at the tweets here.

More about Salaar

The movie was announced by Prabhas and Hombale Films on their respective social media accounts. On November 30, 2020, the production house shared that they were going to announce a project soon. They wrote in a post, “Dear Audience, You always Loved our Cinema more than Us. To continue to Love and to be Loved we are coming with our next "Indian Film". Keep your Heart Open for our announcement on 2nd Dec at 2:09 pm #HombaleFilms7”.

The movie was then announced with its first poster on December 2, 2020. Prabhas took to his social media and wrote, “Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR. Shoot commences from Jan 2021. An Indian Film by @hombalefilms @vkiragandur @prashanthneel”. Hombale Films wrote besides their post, Prabhas in “#SALAAR...THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!! Revealing our next Indian Film, an Action Saga”.

