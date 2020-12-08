'Radhe Shyam': BTS Stills From Prabhas-starrer Trend Online, Fans Excited For The Film

Recently, fans of the actor Prabhas were treated with some working stills from his upcoming film Radhe Shyam in Georgia. One of the fan clubs of the actor shared the pictures on Instagram where the actor can be seen posing with the assistant director of the film Pratishtha Sehgal.

BTS stills from Radhe Shyam

In the pictures, the two can be seen rehearsing for a scene together in extreme cold. While captioning the post, the fan page wrote, “Prabhas From The Sets the film Radhe Shyam.” In another picture shared by fan clubs, Prabhas can be seen waving at his fans on the Radhe Shyam set. South Indian actor Prabhas returned to Mumbai after completing his shooting schedule for Radhe Shyam in Italy with Pooja Hegde. A few pictures from Italy have also been doing the rounds where the actor is seen strolling down the street in a pair of comfortable clothing. The pictures have triggered immense excitement among fans as they have been eagerly waiting for the 2021 romantic drama.

Radhe Shyam is an upcoming romantic-drama film which has been scheduled for 2021. The film is being directed by KK Radhakrishna Kumar while the story has been drafted by Hussain Dalal. Radhe Shyam stars actors like Prabhas, Kunal Roy Kapur, and Pooja Hegde in key roles. It is a multi-lingual film which has been fuelling a lot of excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prabhas has a list of films lined up in the coming year. The actor will next be seen in Salaar which will be directed by Prashanth Neel. Apart from this, he will also star in Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan who will play the antagonist. Prabhas will also feature in another untitled opposite Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone.

(Image credit: Actor Prabhas/ Instagram)

