Prabhas' Filmi Family: All You Need To Know About His Father, Uncle, And Aunt

Prabhas has evolved into a dynamic actor with several impressive performances over the years. His memorable performances in Saaho and Bahubali have proved that the actor has now established a strong footing in the film industry and he is now famous all across the country. Prabhas has proven that he is capable of acting well in both action as well as romantic genres. He is the first-ever South Indian actor to have a statue of himself at Madame Tussauds.

Most people, however, did not know that he comes from a family that has a filmi background. Prabhas' father Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju was a famous Telugu producer, revered in the Film Industry. He is also the younger brother of Krishnam Raju.

Prabhas' father's movie banner is Gopi Krishna Movies. There are other members of his family, other than his father, who are linked with the film industry. Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju Uppalapati is also a Telugu film actor. His wife Shayamala Devi is also an actor.

Happy birthday to my biggest strength. May your dedication and concentration towards work bring you tremendous success.

Seeing you grow up to be such a wonderful human being gives me immense pride. Happy birthday #Prabhas ❤️#HBDDarlingPrabhas pic.twitter.com/YYHCY9kQv6 — U.V.Krishnam Raju (@UVKrishnamRaju) October 23, 2017

Vilambi nama samvatsara subhakanshalu, from my family to yours 🎋#HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/bHvvIKrPNa — U.V.Krishnam Raju (@UVKrishnamRaju) March 18, 2018

In the above picture, you can see Prabhas' uncle alongside his wife Shayamala Devi (who is also an actor). The actor is now popular all across for his remarkable movies like Bahubali and Saaho. Given that his uncle and aunt were also actors, it is no surprise that Prabhas is such a promising talent.

