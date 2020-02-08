Prabhas' Rumoured GF Anushka Shetty To Get 'hitched' Not With Him But An Indian Cricketer?

Anushka Shetty, the south film star, prominently known for her role in the Baahubali franchise has been linked with Prabhas for quite some time now. However, reports suggest that the Telugu and Kannada actress is actually dating an Indian cricketer. The identity of the cricketer is however unknown. Moreover, there are rumours that she might get hitched to her sporting beau soon.

Anushka Shetty, however, has not commented or given an official statement about either of the speculations. The actor seems busy gearing up for the release of her next Nishabdam and seems to have no time to clear the air. She is busy with her work commitments.

According to reports, speculations suggest that despite her lined-up projects, Anushka is busy preparing to be hitched to her unnamed fiancé. The rumour mill suggests that the person in question hails from the northern part of India and not from the southern side. Fans are curious to know the story behind the meet and, since how long has she been seeing the person.

Anushka Shetty fans have several questions to ask. Some of the doubts were cleared by the Telugu and Kannada news reports as it suggested that she is not dating anyone younger than her. Fans are involved in a guessing game, however, none can think of a name.

Meanwhile, some fans are not believing the news and rooting for the long-lasting relationship rumours of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas. The two have been linked since they first started shooting for their film SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. While both have never commented on the status of their relationship, only time will reveal what Anushka Shetty will actually end up doing. Currently, she is busy promoting and working on Hemant Madhukar’s Nishabdam which also stars Madhavan. The film is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

Anushka Shetty's next:

