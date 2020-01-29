Prabhas' Upcoming Project Has Makers Banning Mobile Phones On Set; Find Out Why

Prabhas is currently busy with the shooting of his next project, tentatively titled Jaan. The movie is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. To avoid any kind of leakage of videos and photos from the sets of the shoot, it is reported that mobile phones have been banned on set by the makers of the film.

Prabhas' upcoming project

According to a report by a media source, the story of the movie is set in a European country. The locations of the same have been recreated on the outskirts of Hyderabad so as to save time on travelling. The movie has a big budget and is reported to have lavish sets in various spots across the city. Sets have also been erected in Annapurna Studios and Tellapur.

The construction cost of the set is assumed to be around 30 Crores. Hence, the ban on mobile phones was deemed necessary as the element of curiosity will be lost if any pictures from the sets are leaked.

The movie is said to be released in a number of languages looking at Prabhas' pan-Indian appeal. His last movie Saaho was also released in multiple languages. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jaan is a romantic entertainer and reports claim that Prabhas had to lose some weight for the movie. The actor will be working in a romantic movie after a long time. The report also claimed that Prabhas once talked about how he wanted to shift his focus back to the genre as the fans also want to see his romantic side return on screen.

The movie is reportedly made on the budget of 150 Crores. It is produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi is said to be the music composer of the film.

(Image Courtesy: Prabhas Instagram)

