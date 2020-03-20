Prabhas Meeting The Undertaker And Other Interesting Trivia About The 'Baahubali' Series

The Baahubali series went on to become one of the most popular films in India. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Anushka Shetty, the film was directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The first part of the film revolves around Shivudu who falls in love with a fair maiden. While he makes attempts to woo her, he learns the conflict-ridden past of his family and his true legacy.

The second part of the Baahubali series revolves around Shivudu / Mahendra Baahubali who raises an army in order to defeat Bhallaladeva and rescue his mother, Devsena. Both the films gained wide popularity in the country, especially due to the cliffhanger in the first part which left the entire country with one question, "Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?" Here is some interesting trivia about the film's lead Prabhas.

Interesting trivia about Prabhas from the Baahubali series

Prabhas had to postpone his marriage plans for the film. He pushed all his plans and dedicated 5 years of his life entirely to the film. He also did not commit to any other project for almost 3 years while filming Baahubali: The Beginning.

Prabhas had to gain weight for his role of Baahubali which was filmed first. He later had to lose the weight for his role as Shivudu which was filmed later. The gym equipment that he used for his training cost up to ₹1.5 crores.

The film marked Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia's second pairing after their 2012 Telugu action film titled Rebel.

Interestingly, the role of Prabhas' love interest in rebel was first offered to Anushka Shetty who declined it. In Baahubali, Anushka Shetty played Prabhas' (Shivudu's) mother and also his (Baahubali's) wife.

For his look in the film, Prabhas even met WWE stars like The Undertaker. He met them in February 2014 and talked to them about their daily regimen and workouts. He built his own personal gym with the equipment that was shipped to him.

Prabhas's breakfast included 40 half-boiled egg whites blended and added with protein powder for this film. By the end of their training, both Prabhas and Rana Daggubati weighed about 100 kgs each.

