Prabhas Meeting The Undertaker And Other Interesting Trivia About The 'Baahubali' Series

The Baahubali series went on to become one of the most popular films in India. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Anushka Shetty, the film was directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The first part of the film revolves around Shivudu who falls in love with a fair maiden. While he makes attempts to woo her, he learns the conflict-ridden past of his family and his true legacy.
The second part of the Baahubali series revolves around Shivudu / Mahendra Baahubali who raises an army in order to defeat Bhallaladeva and rescue his mother, Devsena. Both the films gained wide popularity in the country, especially due to the cliffhanger in the first part which left the entire country with one question, "Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?" Here is some interesting trivia about the film's lead Prabhas.
