Prabhas 20: 'Baahubali' Star Wraps Up Shooting For A Major Schedule Of His Next

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actors from Telugu cinema. For the past few months, the actor had been working on his next upcoming film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. Now, according to the latest reports, on March 18, Prabhas and the rest of the cast wrapped up a major filming schedule for the upcoming film. After the end of the shoots, the director of the film, Radha Krishna Kumar, took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself, alongside Prabhas and other members of the cast and crew.

Prabhas finishes filming for a major schedule of his upcoming movie

Darling with his darlings back in Hyderabad #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/3fFTHzjjLJ — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 18, 2020

Above is the photo that was shared online by the director of Prabhas 20, Radha Krishna Kumar. This photo was taken right after Prabhas and the rest of the cast had finished their shoots for a major schedule.



Prabhas 20 will also star Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree as the female leads. However, as of now, very little is known about the plot. Prabhas 20 also recently received the working title, Jaan. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

The last film that Prabhas featured in was Saaho, which was a massive commercial success. Saaho also marked Prabhas' debut into the Bollywood film Industry. The film was directed by Sujeeth and earned around ₹433.06 crores at the worldwide box office.

Alongside Prabhas, the film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in prominent roles. However, while the film was commercially successful, it was critically panned, with reviewers criticising its plot, action sequences and acting. Moreover, the film was also marred by controversies, as many claimed that it was plagiarised.

