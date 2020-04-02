Prabhas' 'Saaho' Movie Songs That Are Worth Checking Out Right Away

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starred in the recent film, Saaho. The film was highly awaited by fans and made quite some noise on the release day. The film released with a bang on August 30, 2019. The film's music captivated the hearts of many young fans. Read on to know more about the songs from the film:

Prabhas' Saaho Soundtrack is a must listen; check out the list

1) Bad Boy

This is one of the popular songs from the film, Saaho. The song stars Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez. The song has been sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan. The film is directed by Sujeeth and Produced by Vamsi & Pramod. The song's music video and Prabhas's chemistry with Jacqueline have turned it into a sensational one and fans seem to love it.

2) Enni Enni

This is another song from the film, Saaho. The romantic song is sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. The music and costumes have made the song hugely popular among the masses. The song's lyrics and Shraddha's costumes have brought in many fans.

3) Psycho Saiyaan

This is one of the most popular party songs from the film. The song is sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon. The song's many scenes and the chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha have garnered many fans. The chirpy music and beats have made this song the perfect number for clubbing nights.

4) Baby Won't You Tell Me

This is another sweet and romantic song. The song stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The song has been sung by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The picturesque scenes from the music video make the song distinct from many others. The lyrics of the song are soulful and have managed to garner popularity.

