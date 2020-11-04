Prabhas Starrer 'Baahubali' Series To Re-release In Theatres Amid COVID-19; Check Details

Director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty in pivotal roles is all set to re-release in theatres in the country. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and informed that Baahubali: The Beginning will release this week while Baahubali: The Conclusion will release sometime next week in cinemas after it got re-opened on October 15 with strict guidelines laid by the government.

Baahubali franchise to re-release in cinemas

Taran Adarsh shared the posters of the highly-watched film and wrote that the two parts of the film which created magic on the screen, are all set to enthrall fans once again after getting re-released in cinemas. The posters if the film showed that Baahubali: The Beginning will be hitting the theatres on November 6 while the second installment Baahubali: The conclusion is slated to hit the screens on November 13. Apart from this, a small note on the poster also mentioned that the film will release “in cities as per government guidelines.”

According to the Unlock 6.0 guidelines, theatres in the country can operate with 50 per cent occupancy. The government has issued SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) when the theatres re-open. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Baahubali also stars Ramya Krishnan, Nasser, and Tamannaah in pivotal roles. The first part of the film was released in 2015 while the second part hit the screens in 2017. Even after several years, Baahubali remains a spectacle in the eyes of movie buffs.

The two parts of the films did wonders at the box-office as it received immense love and appreciation from the cinema-goers. The second installment of the film garnered three National Awards. It received National Film Awards for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Special Effects, and Best Stunt Choreographer.

Apart from India, earlier, to commemorate the occasion of Prabhas' 41st birthday on October 23, makers of the second installment of the franchise, Baahubali: The Conclusion, have decided to re-release the film in theaters across the USA. Prabhas' biggest blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion not only stood out in the International film festivals but also remained the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

