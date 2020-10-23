Rana Daggubati Wishes 'only The Best' For Prabhas As His 'Baahubali' Co-star Turns 41

Tollywood superstar Prabhas entered his forties as he turned 41 today, i.e. October 23, 2020. As the Telugu actor rings into his 41st birthday, heartfelt birthday wishes from across the country started pouring in on social media. Apart from fans, many Tollywood peers of the 41-year-old also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to him, including his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati. Rana wished his co-star and contemporary on his special day by sharing a collage of throwback pictures on his Instagram handle.

On Prabhas' birthday, Rana Daggubati wishes 'only the best' for him

Prabhas, who became one of the most sought-after actors after starring in the blockbuster Baahubali, turned a year older today. Thus, ardent fans of the Saaho actor made '#HappyBirthdayPrabhas' trend on Twitter since early morning. With hundreds and thousands of fans flooding social media for giving Prabhas a tribute on his birthday, a lot of his Tollywood friends and contemporary also didn't hold back from penning heartfelt birthday wishes for him. Now, joining the bandwagon is his Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati.

Earlier this morning, Rana took to his Instagram story to share a collage of throwback pictures with Prabhas along with a sweet note, shelling out major friendship goals. While the first picture in the collage was a BTS photograph from the sets of their film, the rest of two were candid pictures of the duo from award ceremonies. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, the Housefull 4 actor wrote, "Happy Happy Brother @ActorPrabhas Wish You Only The Best".

Check out his IG post below:

Meanwhile, apart from Rana Daggubati, a lot of other prominent personalities of the Telugu film industry also wished Prabhas on his 41st birthday today. Celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Varun Tej Konidela, and Nithiin took to their social media handles to wish Prabhas a 'Happy Birthday'. While megastar Mahesh Babu too shared a throwback picture with him on his Instagram handle to pray for his 'success, happiness and peace', actor Nithiin showered him with heaps of praise by calling him one of the 'sweetest and most down to earth person'.

Check out Tollywood celebrities' birthday wish for Prabhas below:

Wishing the man with a golden heart ,

A man who’s every move I have subconsciously started celebrating,

Darling #Prabhas Anna a very Happy Birthday ....â¤ï¸

Wishing you a King Sized year ahead Anna,you deserve every second of it â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜˜#HappyBirthdayPrabhas ðŸ¤ŸðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/DWoZsL6Xju — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 23, 2020

He conquered Indian Box office

Now Global is next ðŸ’–



Call him as Rebel star or pan India star or what ever but he is Darling in everybody's heart & all good things will happen for his nature



Wishing Dearest #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday#RadheShyam#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/v90LYqDHDp — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 23, 2020

Qualities of a KING

1.Crowned with love by everyone in the country

2.Treats all his people equally with love

3.Purest at heart

4.Most patient

5.Most handsome

etc etc

In short..just one word #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas sirðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/7d9pX0wWGq — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) October 23, 2020

Wishing one of the sweetest, most down to earth person, darling #Prabhas a very happy Birthday! All the very best for your future endeavours! Have a smashing Birthday!ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 23, 2020

Wishing Prabhas anna a very happy birthday!!

Sending you all the love!

Have a great year!ðŸ¤—#HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Varun Tej Konidela ðŸ¥Š (@IAmVarunTej) October 23, 2020

Happppy happpy bdayyyy #Prabhas ðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒ wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness ðŸ¤— may your stardom keep growing infinitely ðŸ˜ƒ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 23, 2020

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas stay blessed and have a fab one ðŸŽ‚â¤ï¸ðŸŽ‰ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) October 23, 2020

