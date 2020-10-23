Prabhas Celerates Birthday: 15 Facts About 'Baahubali' Star His Fans Must Check Out

Baahubali star Prabhas is celebrating his 41st birthday on October 23. He is one of the most well-known South Indian actors in the Indian Film Industry and many fans have also taken to social media to wish the star on this special day. On the occasion of Prabhas' 41st birthday, here are 15 Prabhas facts you might have not known:

Prabhas Trivia

1. Though famous by the name Prabhas, his real name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju.

2. Prabhas' father was a film producer, Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju. He produced many movies like Krishnaveni, Bhakta Kannappa, Amara Deepam and many such more. Prabhas' mother's name is Siva Kumari.

3. Prabhas has two siblings - a brother and a sister. His brother's name is Prabodh and his sister's name is Pragathi.

Also Read | On Prabhas' birthday, here's interesting trivia quiz about 'Baahubali' actor

4. Prabhas completed his schooling at DNR School, Bhimavaram, and graduated from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.

5. Prabhas' first movie was Eeswar. The film came out in 2002 and was directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee. It cast Prabhas as Eeswar, Sridevi Vijaykumar as Indu and Dheeraj Krishna Nori as Desi Dheeraj.

Also Read | Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' look sends Twitter into a frenzy; netizens say 'vintage rebelstar'

6. Prabhas' sixth film Chatrapathi had a 100 day run at the box-office. The film was directed by S. S. Rajamouli and Prabhas played the role of a refugee in the film.

7. Prabhas made a cameo appearance in a Hindi movie in 2014. The film was called Action Jackson and was directed by Prabhu Deva. He played himself in the film.

8. Prabhas' film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) is the only non-English film to be shown at the Royal Albert Hall.

Also Read | Composer Justin Prabhakaran to work on Prabhas and Pooja starrer 'Radhe Shyam'

9. Prabhas received his first award in 2004, which was the Santosham Film Award for Best Young Performer for the film Varsham.

10. So far Prabhas has been nominated for 19 awards and has won 6 awards out of his nominations.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde introduces Prabhas as Vikarmaditya in stunning 'Radhe Shyam' poster; see

11. Prabhas is the first South Indian actor to have his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Bangkok.

12. Newsd reported that Prabhas' favourite movie is Krishnam Raju’s Bhakta Kannappa, released in 1976.



13. Reports also indicate that Prabhas looks up to the Holywood superstar Robert De Niro.

14. Zee reported that Prabhas made a volleyball court in his house to prepare for some scenes in Baahubali.

15. Prabhas gained 30 kgs for his role in the film Baahubali to look the part.

Promo Pic Credit: Baahubali Prabhas' Instagram (fan account)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.