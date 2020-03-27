Prabhas Starrer 'Rebel' Has These Wonderful Songs That Should Be On Your Playlist

One of the biggest superstars of South Indian films Prabhas has given several blockbusters in Telugu, Tamil and several other languages. His movies are mostly critically acclaimed and also loved by audiences. The Darling movie lead actor Prabhas has won numerous accolades and awards. One of his film called Rebel that released on September 28, 2012 was directed by Lawrence Raghavendra. Apart from Prabhas, the movie also features Tamannah Bhatia, Deeksha Seth as the lead actors. The movie is about Rishi who is trying to seek revenge for something wrong that happened to him years ago.

Rebel Movie Jukebox

Keka

The song Keka was written by Ramajogayya Sastry and sung by Llyod Paul and Sathyan. It was released on September 15, 2012 in Telugu. The music was composed by Raghava Lawrence. The song viewed by more than 139 million times.

Excellent Ne Figure Remix

The movie Rebel was made under the banner of Sri Balaji Cine Media. The film is produced by J.Bhagavan, J. Pulla Rao and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The song Excellent Ne Figure’s music directer was Raghava Lawrence. The cast of the song are Prabhas, Tamannah, Deeksha Seth. The song lyrics were written by Ramajogayya Sastry and sand by Nakash. The song viewed by more than 27,000 times.

Deepali

The song Deepali is sung by Karthik, Divya and Priya. The lyrics of this song are written by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song viewed by more than 486 million times.

Orinayano

The song is sung by Malathi and Vijay Prakash and written by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song viewed by more than 457 million times and features Tamannah Bhatia and Prabhas grooving on the music in a colourfully shot video.

Google

The song is sung by Andrea and Sravan Bhargavi and written by Bhaskara Bhatia. The song viewed by more than 487 million times and has Tamannah Bhatia looking like million bucks, and dancing her heart out wearing clothes like the legendary Michael Jackson in the song.

