Prabhas unveils 'Adipurush' motion poster 'celebrating victory of good over evil' | Watch

After surprising fans with a piece of amazing news on August 18, the makers of Adipurush starring Prabhas as the main lead unveiled the motion poster of the film. The Saaho actor who will be seen playing an important role in the flick, shared the motion poster on Instagram while describing the film as a celebration of the victory of good over evil. Going by the motion poster, it seems that the upcoming film will present a mythological drama that will be high on action sequences and an amazing storyline.

Prabhas shares motion poster of Adipurush

The clip opens with the name of Bhushan Kumar who will bankroll the project and then later moves on to the title of the film which reads ‘Prabhas in and as Adipurush’. Apart from the gipping poster, the background music hints that the film will be a high octane drama. The Darling star is continuing this momentum in Bollywood, and announced his third film in the last few weeks, with Adipurush. After sharing a teaser video where the duo was ‘excited’ and ‘keeping fingers crossed’ on August 17, the announcement finally came at 7.11 AM, the next day. They are collaborating for the film titled Adipurush, with Prabhas in an ‘in & as’ avatar.

The poster features the letter ‘A’, and within it, visuals of characters resembling mythological figures and kingdoms. The tagline reads ‘celebrating the victory of good over evil.’ Adipurush is being produced by Bhushan Kumar-Krishan Kumar’s T-Series with Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair, and Om Raut himself being also credited as producers.

Adipurush is Prabhas’ third film announcement in the last five weeks. He had first announced Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde, to be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and again produced by T-Series, on July 10 with a stylish poster. A week later, it was revealed that the actor and Deepika Padukone are pairing up for Mahanati director Nag Ashwin’s venture as well.

Meanwhile, ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir who has penned dialogues for films like Baahubali will be seen again donning the cap of the dialogue writer for Prabhas’ next Adipurush. The lyricist shared his excitement on Twitter and recalled his childhood dream of penning the dialogues of the epic Ramayana while he used to watch it on television. Manoj confessed that he always desired to narrate the story of the epic with his own essence in it. He also expressed his excitement of being roped with the team of Adipurish for fulfilling his childhood dream.

