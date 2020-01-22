Prabhudeva's Muqabala Old Vs Muqabla New: Which One Is Better?

Prabhudeva is considered as one of the greatest dancer that India has. He amazed many with his performances in several songs, and among the popular ones is Muqabala Muqabala. The original was released in 1994 and a remake to it was recently out, read to know about both.

Prabhudeva’s VS Prabhudeva in Muqabala

The 1994 film, Humse Hai Muqabala, Hindi version of Tamil film Kadhalan, has the original song titled as Muqabala Muqabala. The song features Prabhudeva and Nagma and was sung by Mano and Swarnalatha. Music was composed by A R Rahman, while lyrics were written by P K Mishra.

Prabhudeva mesmerised everyone with his jaw-dropping dance and energy in the song. It became widely popular among the people and turned into an iconic song, with several recreations and covers being made on. Nagma also received praises for her performance and people still go gaga over the song.

Now this is A R Rahman at his absolute best

Everyone wanted to dance like Parbhu Deva in the 90's #MuqabalaMuqabala https://t.co/YT67IsMSBu — Shibbir Ahmed (@Shibbir1) May 3, 2017

Original #Muqabla Muqabala song is ❤️❤️ — ®ahul Sinha 2.0🇮🇳 (@irah_sinha) December 31, 2019

Then there's the original Muqabala song from 90s paying homage to Smooth Criminal 🙌🏾https://t.co/Uy6A9r0lcs — Bhavya (@BhavyaVSridhar) December 22, 2019

Just seen that new “Muqabala” video and all I gotta say is nothing beats the original version with vintage Prabhu deva & AR Rahman — Aaran Kumar (@TamilNextDoor) December 21, 2019

Muqabala Muqabala has been recently recreated in Street Dancer 3D, titled as Muqabla. It is sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. Lyrics were by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi. It features Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor with others.

The recreation version has more pop and tempo music with smooth steps and Prabhudeva’s energetic performance in the end. Many found the rawness missing from the song, however, it received appreciation and has 120+ million views on YouTube, till now. See what audiences say about it.

Have you ever seen the recreation of a cult song being cult-worthy all over again? Watch this! This HAS TO be watched on a big screen & essentially in 3D! Amazed! https://t.co/ihXdU85JKH #StreetDancer3D #Muqabla @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @PDdancing @remodsouza @itsBhushanKumar — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) December 21, 2019

#StreetDancer3D Goosebumps to hear 90s song #Muqabla being Recomposed & the King of Dance Prabu Deva dancing for it!

Old is always Gold🔥 pic.twitter.com/JVvVdYU7Vt — 𝔸𝕄𝔸ℝ𝔸ℕ (@_AMARAN_) December 22, 2019

#muqabla is a Mammoth HIT . Hearing it all over the places.. #StreetDancer3D @remodsouza — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 30, 2019

#Muqabla is a perfect recreation, I happy team that has worked equally in terms of dance and lyrics... @Varun_dvn & Shraddha Kapoor Rocking, but yes Limelight goes to #PrabhuDeva Sir... Last 45 seconds of the video is MAGICAL... Things going good for #StreetDancer3D ... pic.twitter.com/xwmnHgrF74 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 21, 2019

