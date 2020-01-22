The Debate
Prabhudeva's Muqabala Old Vs Muqabla New: Which One Is Better?

Bollywood News

Prabhudeva's popular song Muqabala Muqabala was recently recreated in Street Dancer 3D. Check out comparison and audience reactions on both, original and new

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
prabhudeva

Prabhudeva is considered as one of the greatest dancer that India has. He amazed many with his performances in several songs, and among the popular ones is Muqabala Muqabala. The original was released in 1994 and a remake to it was recently out, read to know about both.

Also Read | Prabhu Dheva Breaks The Dance Floor Once Again In Muqabla From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Prabhudeva’s VS Prabhudeva in Muqabala

The 1994 film, Humse Hai Muqabala, Hindi version of Tamil film Kadhalan, has the original song titled as Muqabala Muqabala. The song features Prabhudeva and Nagma and was sung by Mano and Swarnalatha. Music was composed by A R Rahman, while lyrics were written by P K Mishra.

Prabhudeva mesmerised everyone with his jaw-dropping dance and energy in the song. It became widely popular among the people and turned into an iconic song, with several recreations and covers being made on. Nagma also received praises for her performance and people still go gaga over the song.  

Also Read | Remo D'Souza On Recreating Prabhudeva's Song Muqabala: 'I Was Extremely Happy'

Muqabala Muqabala has been recently recreated in Street Dancer 3D, titled as Muqabla. It is sung by Yash Narvekar and Parampara Thakur. Lyrics were by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi. It features Prabhudeva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor with others.

The recreation version has more pop and tempo music with smooth steps and Prabhudeva’s energetic performance in the end. Many found the rawness missing from the song, however, it received appreciation and has 120+ million views on YouTube, till now. See what audiences say about it.

Also Read | Was Prabhu Dheva's 'Muqabala' Not Going To Cast Varun Dhawan Initially?

Also Read | Street Dancer 3D New Poster Revealed By Shraddha Kapoor Features Prabhudeva

 

 



Published:

