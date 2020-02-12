Vicky Kaushal's Denim-on-denim, Street Style Grunge Look To Take Notes From; See Pics

Vicky Kaushal is busy on a promotion spree of his next Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, appearing on several broadcast and digital platforms. Multi-level promotions demand the star sport different looks for the same. Vicky Kaushal is seen donning the jacket styles on several appearances. However, recently he opted for a denim-on-denim look and the result is worth taking notes from.

Vicky Kaushal donned the denim on denim trend with street style grunge for his recent appearance. The grunge style that Vicky Kaushal donned is inspired by the fashion revolution that originated in the music industry in the northwest region of America in the 1990s. Donning denim on denim grunge style is worthy of some extra fashion points for the Uri actor. Vicky Kaushal wearing the jacket over a plaid shirt and pairing it up with ripped, rugged pants was a commendable choice by the actor’s stylist, Amandeep Kaur. According to the stylist’s Instagram, the denim jacket was custom painted for the actor. He also wore a chunky Diesel ankle shoe to go with the look. He also opted for a square styled classic frame glasses with his look.

Vicky Kaushal's denim outfits

Vicky Kaushal is donning several jacket inspired looks for his ongoing promotions for the film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The film is a horror flick bankrolled by Dharma Productions. It will be released to the audience on February 21, 2020. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a horror thriller for the first time ever.

