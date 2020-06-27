Prachi Desai Urges To Celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's Brilliance To Honour His Memories

Recently, actor Prachi Desai shared a video on her social media handle to pay tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The video featured a few pictures of Sushant and Van Gogh's famous painting, Starry nights, which is also the late actor’s Twitter cover page. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption that read, "Celebrating your brilliance is the best way we can honour your memory. Shine on!", with a few emoticons.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

News of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke on June 14, 2020. His untimely demise has left his fans and friends saddened. His family performed the last rites of the actor in Vile Parle on June 15 and flew back to their hometown Patna to immerse his ashes in Ganga. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rajkummar Rao, Jacky Bhagnani, Vivek Oberoi and few others were also in attendance. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are still investigating the case.

Reportedly, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and close friends Mukesh Chhabra and Rohini Iyer recorded their official statement in his death case. Rhea was interrogated for almost nine hours by the Mumbai Police. On the other side, his death took the internet by storm as it sparked the nepotism debate again.

According to the fresh reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's final postmortem reports say that the actor had indeed died from hanging himself. After a detailed analysis, the final report was signed by five doctors. There is said to be no struggle marks or external injuries on the actor's body.

Sushant Singh Rajput's projects

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with his role in the television series, Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. After that, he was featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his role in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. A 2016 release, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, turned out to be his career’s biggest hit in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead character in Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath. The romantic-drama was a commercial hit. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

