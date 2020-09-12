Prachi Desai Rings In 32nd Birthday With Her Family In 'pretty Blue Outfits'; See Pics

Bollywood actor Prachi Desai ringed in her 32nd birthday with her family and close ones. The actor started her career as a television actor and soon went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Although the actor makes a rare appearance in movies, she remains to be quite popular amongst the netizens. Check out the latter's birthday celebrations below:

Prachi Desai rings in 32nd birthday with family

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a few pictures of actor Prachi Desai, on his Instagram account. The actor looked gorgeous in her special birthday outfits. Prachi Desai was seen in a light blue outfit in the first picture. She wore the ruffle short dress with a simple jacket which had intricate designs made on it. The actor went for a glam makeup look and tied her hair in a high messy bun, leaving a few strands of hair falling on her face. The actor candidly posed for the picture amid her birthday celebration.

Another picture that the actor shared on her account was in a navy blue outfit. She kept her look simple for the cake cutting ceremony, with her family. The pretty blue dress had a matching belt, that added more style to her outfit. Prachi Desai tied her hair in a simple half pony and went for delicate earrings to go with her outfit. She wore a simple dainty necklace, as she stood and posed for pictures, happily.

On the work front, Prachi Desai was last seen in the movie Rock On 2. She made an appearance in a short film Carbon, in which she played the character of Pari. The actor will be seen in an upcoming horror movie Kosha. She will be sharing the screen with actors Amit Dhawle and Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The upcoming movie is directed by Amman Advaita. The film follows the story of two siblings whose father dies and they are taken care of, by a man who seems to be at the centre of something sinister.

