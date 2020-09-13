Where Is Prachi Desai? Know What The 'Bol Bachchan' Actor Is Up To Now

Bollywood actor Prachi Desai began her acting venture in the television industry by essaying the role of Bani Dixit in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasamh Se. The actor is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Saturday, September 12. From playing multiple characters across both big and small screens, Prachi has now established herself as a prominent celebrity in the film fraternity. Speaking of which, we take you back to relive her entire journey as an actor on the occasion of her birthday.

Prachi Desai’s television journey

Prachi made her onscreen debut alongside Ram Kapoor in Kasamh Se, which went on to become one of the most-watched TV shows. The story of three sisters Bani, Piya and Rano, glued viewers to their screens with critical acclamation pouring in Prachi’s way. The success of the show proved to be a boon for her career graph, as after that she was roped in to play lead roles in Bollywood films. The actor also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and made a cameo appearance in Shweta Tiwari’s Kasautii Zindagii Ki.

Prachi Desai’s Bollywood debut

Owing to the magic Prachi created on the small screen, several filmmakers gave the actor an opportunity to essay significant roles in their movies. She made her debut alongside Farhan Akhtar in Rock On!! She played the love interest of Farhan in the film which paved a way for her to garner another brief role in Abbas-Mustan’s Life Partner. Prachi’s career took a major turn with her stint in Rajat Arora’s Once Upon A Time in Mumbai alongside Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi.

Ever since the release of the film, there was no turning back for her. The movie’s success was followed by her signing several commercial movies alongside superstars of Bollywood. So far, Parchi has wowed her fans with notable projects like Bol Bachchan, Ek Villain, Azhar, Policegiri and I, Me Aur Main.

What is next in store for Prachi Desai?

On the work front, Prachi will next feature in Amman Advaita directed Kosha. The horror flick revolves around the story of a runaway daughter who returns home upon learning the news of her father’s demise. However, things take a sudden twist when she witnesses herself surrounded by something sinister while nurturing her younger brother.

