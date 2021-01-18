Sunny Leone Shares A Hilarious Video Of Yashraj Mukhate's New Song; Watch

Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Monday, January 18, 2021, to share a hilarious post that is sure to leave fans in splits. The actor shared a video of Musician Yash Mukhate making a version of Splistvilla 13's Minks’ rap on the show. Along with the video, Sunny Leone also penned a quirky note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things funny.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone shared a video of Yash Mukhate’s new song that he made on a Splistvilla contestant. In the video, Sunny Leone, Rannvijay, Kevin and Minks can be seen on a video call and soon Minks is seen talking about herself. She also goes on to say that she is a rapper and soon goes on to rap a few lines. As Minks begins rapping, Yash Mukhate goes on to do what he’s best at. Yash can be seen mimicking Minks and also added a few beats, a few words in the song.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a quirky note. She wrote, “Look what @yashrajmukhate made now!! This is hilarious ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ @mtvsplitsvilla @rannvijaysingha #SunnyLeone #MtvSplitsvilla”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Sunny Leone shared the post online, fans could not control themselves as they went on to comment on all things fun. The post also received likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment saying how funny the video is, while some also commented with many laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, “this is so funny, unbelievable”. While the other one wrote, “my new jam”. Check out a few comments below.

About the show

MTV's reality-based dating show, Splitsvilla 13, is all set to air from February 2021. The much-anticipated show is creating quite a buzz, as netizens are all excited to know about the contestants this season. MTV Roadies Revolution came to an end this weekend, and Splitsvilla Season 13 will soon take on the same slot. The show's starting date is not yet announced by the makers.

