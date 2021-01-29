Prajakta Koli Leaves Fans Baffled Saying 'love Wearing Yellow' As She Stuns In White Kurta

YouTuber turned actor Prajakta Koli recently delighted her fans with a quirk caption post on social media. On Jan 29, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her, wherein she stunned in a white kurta outfit. However, Prajakta Koli's caption has baffled the fans. She wrote, "I love wearing yellow" and fans wondered if they have gone colourblind. Take a look at Prajakta Koli's Instagram post.

Prajakta baffles her fans with a quirky caption

In the above Instagram post, Prajakta Koli shared a series of her pictures, dressed in ethnic wear. The actor wore a translucent white kurta. For glam, Prajakta opted for a nude makeup look. She also sported a pair of ethnic golden earrings. Koli accessorised her simple look with a peach hand watch. As seen in the caption, Prajakta joked that she loves wearing yellow, while sporting a white kurta. Fans went gaga over her post and started wondering if they had colour blindness.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Prajakta Koli were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "I just realised I'm colourblind", while another added, "I think I'm colourblindðŸ˜­ I see its whiteðŸ˜­ Shitttttt". Several celebrities also commented on Prajakta's post. While Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Ailaaaaaa kiti cute", Saransh Goila added, "Yellow = White". Another fan account commented, "P you look bomb.com!! I mean it♥ï¸". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Prajakta Koli's Instagram comment section

Prajakta Koli on work fornt

On the work front, Prajakta Koli recently made her acting debut with the Netflix series, Mismatched. The romantic drama is based on 2017's novel, When Dimple Met Rishi, written by Sandhya Menon. Mismatched cast stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade and many others.

Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, this series follows a quirky love story between a die-hard romantic, Rishi and a gamer, Dimple. Soon, Prajakta Koli will make her Bollywood debut with the romantic drama film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the cast ensemble also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

