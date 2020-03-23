Prajakta Koli's 'bored Out Of Wits Quarantine Food'; Gets A Pro Tip From Vicky Kaushal

Prajakta Koli’s day four of quarantine is filled with ice-creams and lunging. The YouTuber shared what she has been up to and many fans in the comments could relate to her. One such comment was of Uri actor Vicky Kaushal, who gave her a pro-tip on what to do due during the quarantine phase. Prajatka Koli’s picture was showered with love and suggestions.

In the picture Prajakta Koli can be seen lying on the couch in a peach T-shirt and black and white pyjamas. She is seen balancing half a bucket full of ice cream on her chest. Prajakta Koli is gorging on the ice cream with a fork and seems overly relaxed in the picture. In the backdrop is the corner of her apartment with some trees in it. Prajakta Koli seems to have the best of the self-quarantine during the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the picture on Prajakta Koli's Instagram

Here is how Vicky Kaushal reacted

Prajakta Koli shared the picture on her official Instagram which has over 1.9 million and counting followers. She wrote a witty caption that exactly told fans about her boredom,” Day 4 of #SelfQuarantine: Finished half a tub of ice cream with a fork. #Hmm” Prajakta’s boredom is clear by her facial expressions. To this picture, Vicky Kaushal commented, “Did this kukarm last night... with some bounties in it... enjoy!” Hopefully, Prajakta Kohli takes Vicky Kaushal’s advice.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, participated in the Junta Curfew and shared a video of him and his brother Sunny Kaushal clapping and playing instruments. They were seen doing this from their high rise apartment in Mumbai. The two were supporting the efforts of Corona warriors who are helping people in the time of distress.

