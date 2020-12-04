Shatrughan Sinha reacts to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Film City project, has mixed opinion

Amid a row over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's plans to set up a 1000-acre Film City in his state and seeking investments in Mumbai, Shatrughan Sinha also gave his opinion. The Congress leader felt that it was a good idea to make ambitious plans with an interest in generating employment and revenue for the state. However, he believed that it could be 'uphill or impossible' task to make it a success.

Shatrughan Sinha on UP govt's Film City plans

Shatrughan Sinha wrote that it was good to have 'ambitious plans', and set up a 'sprawling, 1000 acres film city in UP' by CM Yogi Adityanath his team. The veteran actor-politician added that the approach 'may not be wrong' in exploring opportunities, avenues for employment and revenue for his state. Though he termed it as 'better late than never', he believed it was 'extremely difficult/uphill and impossible task.'

Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Mumbai, where he interacted with celebrities of the film industry, was termed as an attempt to 'poach' Bollywood, which primarily operates from Mumbai.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had then said, "It is a joke if they are talking about taking away Mumbai's film city. It has a long history and our blood and sweat has contributed to it."

Yogi Adityanath had then hit back, "Nobody can take away anything. It is not a purse that someone can snatch away. This is an open competition. The government which can give security, better facilities, social security and an atmosphere in which a person can work and nobody is discriminated against. The Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai. In Uttar Pradesh, the formation of a new film city is being initiated in a new atmosphere to meet new requirements. I have talked to the experts associated with the film industry to take the advantage of the experts of the film industry, give the facilities as per their suggestions and create a world-class film city. We are neither snatching away someone's investment nor obstructing the development of someone. Our aim is the same- India's economy should emerge as the world's strongest economy. Every state is giving its contribution to this effort by PM Modi. Uttar Pradesh is taking forward the process of giving its contribution."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who seemed to one of the guests of the meeting also sent out a message to those opposing the project that though Mumbai was the film industry's 'Janmabhoomi', its KarmaBhoomi could be anywhere in the country.

