Prakash Jha ropes in Sangram Singh to train Aaditi Pohankar for her role in 'Aashram'

As the fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment of the highly-anticipated web series Aashram, the makers recently revealed an interesting thing about the show. Actress Aaditi Pohankar who is playing the role of a female wrestler in the series looked back at the time when she was first offered the role by filmmaker Prakash Jha and how she was trained by famous wrestler Sangram Singh for her role.

Prakash Jha ropes in Sangram Singh for Aashram

While Aaditi, who had even auditioned for Dangal, recently spoke to Bollywood Bubble and revealed that she was mighty excited about the series Aashram, Apart from expressing her excitement, the actress said that there was something that bothered her while the role was offered to her. Talking about the same, Aaditi said that when she met Prakash sir and explained that she was taken aback by the impactful storyline. However, she confessed that she was a little bit nervous about her character which involved her to gain weight and muscle.

Having well-known wrestler Sangram Singh to train her was at the insistence of the director for the series Prakash Jha. He agreed to choreograph the wrestling sequences and he was asked to train the female wrestlers as well. Speaking about her experience with Sangram, Aaditi said that he was a beautiful soul. Aaditi further said that he made her believe that she will be capable of doing everything.

Sangram is also all praise for Aaditi’s honesty towards her craft, also praised her sincerity to the entertainment portal, and said that he observed a great amount of zeal in Aaditi about playing her character. Aashram: Chapter 2 – The Dark Side will see Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala return as the uncrowned king of his own kingdom. Bending every rule to suit himself, this edition will see him as a man so dark and vile, preying on the innocent in the name of faith.

