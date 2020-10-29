'Aashram 2' Trailer Out: Bobby Deol’s Dark Secrets As Godman To Get Revealed

After enthralling fans in the first season of the highly watched web series Aashram, actor Bobby Deol is all set to mesmerise fans once again as Baba Nirala of Kashipur in the second season. The makers of the series released the trailer of the second season while revealing some of the hidden dark secrets of the Godman with a tremendous following. The trailer shows ways how Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala exploits people’s faith and trust to run a business empire for his own personal means.

Aashram 2 trailer released

The trailer of the series starts with people chanting Baba Nirala's name to solve their problems by queuing outside his “business empire.” It also showcases several cunning means adopted by the titular role to gain means from the situations. The gripping trailer also showcases Bobby's intentions of using people and deceiving his devotees by asking them to leave all the worldly pleasures and stay connected to the Aashram and its lifestyle.

The first season, released in August, served as Bobby’s debut web series, and also starred Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, and Anupriya Goenka. Bobby had appeared in the Netflix cop drama Class of 83 just a few days prior. The first season of the popular series ended abruptly while showing some of the cult, and transformation of Baba Nirala from a Godman to a conman. Through the series, director and producer Prakash Jha uses the length and leeway that the medium allows to showcase the infiltration of blind faith into India's public life and its deleterious consequences and how it leads to the popularity of such Godman in the country.

Going by trailer, it seems that the second season of the series will bring in a lot of twists and turns in the plotline which is sure to leave the viewers glued to the OTT platform. Meanwhile, the post by Bobby received thousands of comments from curious fans who were happy to see the actor back as the Godman with other stellar star casts. One of the users hailed Bobby’s acting and wrote, “Awesome acting sir.” Another user wrote, “waiting for it badly.” A third follower of the series wrote, “Bobby u were awesome in season 1 and now waiting for season 2 now.” Another user wrote that the second season of Aashram is going to be on fire for sure. The series is all set to release on November 11 on MX PLayer.

