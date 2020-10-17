'Ashram Chapter 2': Bobby Deol Leaves Fans Excited As He Announces Release Date

After ending on a cliffhanger, the much-awaited series Aashram starring Bobby Deol as conniving Godman Baba Nirala is all set to return with the second chapter on November 11. The actor teased fans with the premiere date along with a short teaser of the popular web show on social media that left the fans excited to watch the second season of the show. The series is directed by ace filmmaker Prakash Jha.

Aashram 2 gets a release date

The teaser was nothing but the motion poster of the show which slightly hinted that the second season would reveal the dark side of Bobby Deol. Bobby who is really excited for the second part shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Aashram ke dwaar khul rahe hein phir ek baar. #AashramChapter2, 11-11-2020.”

Read: Bobby Deol Shows Off Nirala Baba Avatar From 'Aashram', Fans Exclaim 'japnam'

Read: Bobby Deol Starrer 'Aashram' Gears Up To Return With Second Part In November

The first season, released in August, served as Bobby’s debut web series, and also starred Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, and Anupriya Goenka. Bobby had appeared in the Netflix cop drama Class of 83 just a few days prior. The first season of the popular series ended abruptly while showing some of the cult, and transformation of Baba Nirala from a Godman to a conman. Through the series, director and producer Prakash Jha uses the length and leeway that the medium allows to showcase the infiltration of blind faith into India's public life and its deleterious consequences and how it leads to the popularity of such Godman in the country.

However, it seems that the second season of the series will bring in a lot of twists and turns in the plotline which is sure to leave the viewers glued to the OTT platform. Meanwhile, the post by Bobby received thousands of comments from the curious fans who wanted to know more about the story of the second season. One of the users wrote, “I am waiting, sir.” Another user wrote, “Dying to watch Ashram.” A third user chimed in and congratulated the actor for the season and wrote that the teaser was full of suspense. Another followed thanked the actor for sharing such beautiful news which made the day of his fans.

Read: Filmyzilla Leaks 'Aashram' Web Series For Download On Its Website

Read: Bobby Deol Stuns His Fans In New 'Japnaam' Picture From 'Aashram'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.