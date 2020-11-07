Bobby Deol's 'Aashram 2' In Legal Trouble After Karni Sena's Notice? Here's The Truth

Be it Paatal Lok, Sadak 2 or the most recent Kaun Banega Crorepati, ventures have been accused of ‘hurting religious sentiments’, bringing legal trouble to the makers. Another series that too has been under fire from a section of the internet is the Bobby Deol-starrer series Aashram. However, a fake notice had been sent recently to showcase that the Rajput group Karni Sena had objected to the show, something the director Prakash Jha clarified.

READ: 'Ashram Chapter 2': Bobby Deol Leaves Fans Excited As He Announces Release Date

No opposition to Aashram 2 from Karni Sena

A notice, that claimed it was on behalf of Karni Sena’s Surjeet Singh was sent to Prakash Jha recently. In the notice, it was alleged that the show had ‘deeply hurt the sentiments of the people', 'spread negative goodwill about Hindu religion’ and ‘targetted ancient tradition, custom, the culture of Hindus, Ashram’s Dharma, which disturbs people at large.' It also alleged that the first season showed 'lots of objectionable scenes degrading the image of Ashram', as it sought the removal of the trailer and stalling of the release of the series.

READ: Prakash Jha Ropes In Sangram Singh To Train Aaditi Pohankar For Her Role In 'Aashram'

The Maharashtra division of the Karni Sena, shared the fake notice on Twitter and wrote, “A forged notice was created in the name of the country’s biggest organisation and sent to director Prakash Jha. We are not related to this forged notice and there will be an inquiry against those misusing the name of Karni Sena.”

Surjit Singh Rathore, who had made headlines over his statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, also clarified that no such notice was issued by them. Prakash Jha’s banner too shared the clarification from Karni Sena.

producer surjeet singh rathore Karni Sena did not threaten to stop Ashram Chapter 2 Ashram 2 Controversy : करणी सेना ने नहीं दी 'आश्रम चैप्टर 2' को रोकने की धमकी, फिर किसने भेजा फर्जी नोटिस? - surjeet singh rathore Karni Sena did not threaten anyone https://t.co/XfhHo4DUMj — PrakashJhaFilms (@prakashjha27) November 7, 2020

Aashram

Season one of Ashram had released on August 28 this year on MX Player. The story is about a godman, who is a conman, leading to mysterious events at the Ashram. The second season is gearing up for release on November 11.

READ: 'Aashram 2' Trailer Out: Bobby Deol’s Dark Secrets As Godman To Get Revealed

READ: Aashram Season 2: Watch The Making Of This MX Original Crime Drama Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.