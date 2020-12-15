Prakash Jha Starrer 'Matto Ki Saikal' To Have US Premiere At The 17th SAIFF

Prakash Jha’s Matto ki Saikal is all set to mark its US premiere at the 17th Annual South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF). The movie, which revolves around the life of a daily-wage labourer Matto, is directed by debutant M. Gani. It shows how the hardworking man travels to the city of his cycle to earn bread for his family. Matto Ki Saikal also features how they negotiate the simple pleasures of life. However, they experience change when Matto decides to purchase a new cycle. Here is everything you need to know about the film’s US premiere at the 17th Annual South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF). Check out:

Prakash Jha's 'Matto Ki Saikal’ to mark its US premiere at the 17th SAIFF

The M. Gani- directorial, which is a production of Sudhirbhai Mishra, had its World Premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival earlier. The movie will have its US premiere at the 17th Annual South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF). ‘Matto Ki Saikal' will be available to watch on the 17th & 18th of December on the official website of SAIFF at www.saiff.org. The film will be available only in the US region.

Speaking about the character of Matto in a media statement, Prakash Jha expressed, “I was quite moved by the story of Matto, it is a simple story which beautifully reveals the complex layers of the Indian society living on the margins”.

Meanwhile, director M. Gani said, “The journey of this film has made me realise that I could tell this story with such simplicity only because I have lived these tales around me. I consider myself to be a part of working-class, and through the medium of Cinema, I am taking this opportunity to tell their stories, stories of their dreams, sorrows and struggles. My heartfelt thanks to the jury of SAIFF for giving my film this opportunity. I truly hope everyone enjoys watching this tale of our times.”

The South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) is the largest film premiere destination for South Asian/Indian filmmakers in the United States. Each year the festival takes place in New York. This year, the 17th Annual South Asian International Film Festival, presented by HBO, will happen from December 16 to December 20, 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic, and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S, the organisers have decided to have an online edition of the festival this year.

