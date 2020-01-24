Rishi Kapoor Shares An Old Throwback Picture With Bollywood Legend Pran Krishan

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been working in the Bollywood film industry for numerous years. Rishi first made his debut as a child actor in the 1970 film, Mera Naam Joker, for which he won a National Film Award. Just three years later, in 1973, Rishi Kapoor played his first lead role in Bobby.

Since then, he has shown his acting prowess in several films over the decades and he has worked alongside some of the most iconic and legendary figures in Indian cinema. In fact, Rishi Kapoor had featured in nearly 30 movies alongside Bollywood's legendary actor Pran Krishan Sikand. Recently, Rishi Kapoor shared a beautiful throwback picture of himself alongside the Indian film icon, actor Pran Krishan.

Rishi Kapoor shares a heartfelt throwback picture of Bollywood legend Pran

Actor Pran Krishan Sikand had been working in Indian Cinema before Rishi Kapoor was even born. Pran started his career all the way back in 1940 and worked all the way up to the late 1980s.

Due to this, many actors that are considered veterans today were once juniours to actor Pran Krishan. Rishi Kapoor is no different, as the veteran actor has played numerous prominent roles alongside Pran in multiple movies throughout his career.

In a recent twitter post, Rishi Kapoor shared an old black-and-white picture, that showed him, as a child, standing beside the Bollywood legend, Pran. Rishi Kapoor captioned the picture by stating that he was having a man to man chat with Pran Sahab.

He then added that he had done nearly 30-32 films alongside Pran and that they were all a learning curve for him. Check out Rishi's throwback picture below.

Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve! pic.twitter.com/scLTXSOB1M — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 24, 2020

