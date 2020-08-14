Pranutan Shares An Adorable Photo Of Father Mohnish Bahl As She Wishes Him On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Prantuan Bahl took to her social media account to wish her father on his birthday. Pranutan is the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of the legendary actress Nutan. Mohnish Bahl celebrates his 59th birthday today, on August 14, 2020. On the occasion of his birthday, Pranutan took to her social media account and shared a sweet post for her father.

ALSO READ: Pranutan Bahl Shared A Throwback Picture Of Her Father Mohnish Bahl

Monish Bahl’s birthday

(Image credits: Pranutan Bahl’s Instagram)

ALSO READ: Mohnish Bahl's Birthday: Here's A Bollywood Quiz Based On The Actor's Acclaimed Work

Prantuan took to her Instagram story and she had a picture of my father smiling at the camera. In the picture, he can be seen standing behind three bouquets of flowers and a chocolate-flavoured birthday cake. In the picture, simply wishes her father ‘happy birthday papa’ and also shared red heart emoji.

In the picture, Mohnish Bahl is seen wearing a grey coloured T-shirt underneath a blue coloured denim jacket. Mohnish Bahl smiles at the camera as his daughter clicks the picture. The picture also features a few candles placed on the table in front of Bahl. The chocolate flavoured cake is seen neatly placed on a glass plate, while the aesthetic bouquets are seen placed on the table as well.

ALSO READ: Can Akshay Kumar Fill The Shoes Of Mohnish Bahl If 'Sanjivani' Gets A Bollywood Remake?

Pranutan made her Bollywood debut with the movie Notebook that released in the year 2019. It has been revealed that Aparshakti Khurrana will be seen opposite Pranutan sharing the screen space for her next film. The film titled Helmet started shooting in December last year. Aparshakti Khurana posted a quirky video to announce the filming of the movie.

ALSO READ: Pranutan Bahl Shares Quotes That Point Out Difference Between Toxic Positivity Vs Hope

In the video, people can be seen asking a pharmaceutical shop for what seems to be a condom. However, people are shown coming up with hilarious alternatives to the word. Aparshakti added the post and captioned the post with a simple 'Don't be shy’. The movie Helmet will explore a subject that is considered taboo in Indian society in a hilarious way.

The quirky comedy stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Verma in major roles. Bollywood actor Dino Morea is producing the movie. The production house of the movie had previously revealed that Helmet is slated to release in 2020. However, the film might get delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan To Star Together In Satram Ramani's 'Helmet'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.