Shehnaaz Gill Poses For Cute Photo With Badshah In The Picturesque Surroundings Of J&K

After a couple of pictures of Shehnaaz Gill and sensational rapper Badshah from the scenic locales of Jammu and Kashmir surfaced on social media recently, the duo started trending on Twitter as it was reported that Shehnaaz and Badshah are set to collaborate for a music video. Now, after much anticipation, the Mercy hitmaker has finally shared a picture with the Punjabi actor on his Instagram handle. For the unversed, Shehnaaz was spotted at the Mumbai airport on February 1, 2021, as she jetted off to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Badshah and Shehnaaz pose for a romantic photograph in J&K

Punjabi actor and television personality, Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll lately as she has multiple projects in her kitty. After shooting a music video with Sidharth Shukla for an upcoming song of Shreya Ghoshal, Shehnaaz has now joined Punjabi rapper Badshah in Jammu and Kashmir to shoot the music video of one of his upcoming songs as well. If the grapevines are to be believed, the highly-anticipated music video of the duo will be released on Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, 2021.

However, although neither Badshah nor Shehnaaz have confirmed the same, the Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai crooner shared a cute photo with the Veham fame to hike the anticipation among fans a notch higher. In the picturesque photo from Jammu and Kashmir, while Badshah rocked a black leather Balenciaga jacket with a pair of quirky black & neon glasses, Shehnaaz twinned with him in a black woollen sweatshirt with a yellow scarf. Sharing the all-smiles candid photograph on his Instagram handle, the rapper captioned it writing, "Ye ladki pagal hai".

In no time from posting, Badshah's photograph with Shehnaaz was quick to catch netizens' attention on the internet and 'Shehnaazian' couldn't hold back but gush over it. In less than an hour from sharing, the Instagram post garnered over 200k likes and more than 13k comments as fans expressed their excitement about their first-ever collaboration. While one fan commented writing, "It's going to be awesome", another wrote, "Ye ladki jaan hai".

