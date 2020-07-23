Prateik Babbar Pays Tribute To Grandfather On Death Anniversary, Says 'rest In Power'

Prateik Babbar has always shared a close bond with his family. He was very close to his grandfather, Shivajirao Patil, who passed away three years ago. The actor recently shared a post on social media on his third death anniversary. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | Raj Babbar’s Birthday: Prateik Babbar Wishes His ‘legend’ Father On 68th Birthday

Prateik Babbar on grandfather’s death anniversary

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar took to social media yesterday to share a video of himself on his grandfather, Shivajirao Patil’s death anniversary. In the video, the actor can be seen performing pooja on his late grandfather's photo. Prateik Babbar also captioned the picture as, “3 years since.. rest in power my king.. in paradise”.

Shivajirao Patil passed away three years ago. Along with Prateik Babbar’s grandfather’s photo-frame, one can also see his mother, Smita Patil, and grandmother’s picture on the same table. The actor was dressed in casual denim shorts with a t-shirt. Prateik Babbar also knelt in respect to his late grandfather.

Take a look at Prateik Babbar’s post here:

ALSO READ | 'Chhichhore' Co-star Prateik Babbar Shares An Old Handwritten Note By Sushant Singh Rajput

Many people took to the comments section to pour their love and respect for the actor’s grandfather. Even Prateik Babbar’s sister Juuhi Babbar Sonii wrote, “Pappa” along with a heart emoji. Even actor Tiger Shroff dropped a few hearts emojis.

(Image Source: Prateik Babbar Instagram)

Prateik Babbar has been very active on social media. He regularly shares updates with his fans. He recently shared an adorable post on his sister, Juuhi Babbar Sonii’s birthday.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Were Going To Get Married By Year-end?

The actor shared a picture of a huge family picture featuring the Babbar siblings. The post also had his brother, Raj Babbar and Kajri Babbar smiling for the camera. They all looked happy together. Prateik Babbar also paired the picture with a heartfelt wish for his elder sister. The actor wrote, “happy birthday to my big sis! thank you for being our rock di we love you so much!”.

Later the same day, Prateik Babbar also shared a picture with his sister, Juuhi Babbar Sonii. The picture was taken at his sister’s birthday celebrations. Both the Babbar siblings looked adorable together and were all smiles for the camera.

On the work front, Prateik Babbar was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! season 2 earlier this year. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Prateik Babbar will also be a part of the Sanjay Gupta directed Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty.

ALSO READ | Prateik Babbar Wishes 'big Sis' Juuhi Babbar Sonii On Her B'day With A Family Picture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.