Prateik Babbar Receives A Sketch From A Fan, Calls It An "extremely Precious Gift"

Prateik Babbar was presented with an amazing gift from one of his fans who sketched a collage of Prateik Babbar's mother. The actor loved the artwork and took to social media to share it with his fans. He also mentioned how delighted he was by the gesture. Prateik Babbar praised the artwork done by the artist and called the gift a precious one.

Prateik Babbar receives an "extremely precious" artwork from a fan

In the picture, Smita Patil, Prateik Babbar's mother, can be seen in the background while Prateik is seen in the foreground of the sketch. Both the portraits seemed to have been sketched by artist Ganesh Jare. Prateik Babbar shared the photo on his timeline and added the location as Mom, thus giving out a tribute to his mother. The actor was all praise and loved the art piece as he shared it with his fans. Upon sharing the sketch, Prateik Babbar added a caption mentioning how precious the gift was to him. He then continued his caption and praised the young artist for his incredible work. He called him a fascinating artist and a talented young man. Prateik Babbar was all praises for the young talent who seemed to have impressed the movie star with his skills.

Prateik Babbar then closed the caption by thanking him once again for his amazing artwork. Several prominent celebrities saw the artwork and reacted to it. Many left several hearts for the artwork thus appreciating the amazing skills and art piece posted by Prateik Babbar. The picture of Prateik Babbar and Smita Patil got tremendous appreciation in the comments from fans as well who marvelled at the amazing sketch.

Artist Ganesh also commented on the post thanking Prateik Babbar for sharing his artwork and also thanked the people who appreciated his work in the comments section. Thus the artwork managed to impress several fans of the actor along with a number of prominent celebrities as well. People also went on to call it a thoughtful gift and praised the artist for his incredible work.

