Prateik Babbar Pens Keith Flint's Quote In Loving Memory Of The Late American Singer

On October 19, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar took to his social media handle and shared a selfie, in which he was seen flaunting his newly coloured hair. In the caption of the photo, the actor wrote a quote by the late American singer Keith Flint. Before penning the quote, Prateik wrote, "in loving memory" along with a red-heart emoticon. Keith Flint's quote, which was penned in the caption, read, "as a kid.. i was always fighting to be who i was.. then suddenly.. i no longer had to fight.. i just was". Scroll down to take a look at Prateik Babbar's recent Instagram post.

Prateik Babbar remembers Keith Flint

Within a few hours, the My Friend Pinto actor's post managed to bag more than 17k double-taps from his 456k Instagram followers. Meanwhile, the comments section of the actor is accessible to only limited followers. On the other side, actor Sikandar Kher took to the comments box to pen his reaction to Prateik's post, as he wrote, "Uffff uffff uffffff", along with a red-heart and fire emoticon.

A peek into Prateik Babbar's Instagram

Interestingly, Prateik Babbar's photos on his social media feed often manage to grab the attention of his fans and followers. Recently, the 33-year-old actor stole the hearts of his fans and friends as he experimented with his hairstyle and surprised them with his new look. Taking to Instagram, Prateik shared a picture in which he and celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posed post his makeover. The half black and half red colour gave the actor a distinct look. Babbar also coloured his eyebrows the same colour as his hair to thus give out a symmetrical look.

Apart from flaunting his new look, recently, the Issaq actor also celebrated his actor-mother Smita Patil's 65th birth anniversary. In a video-post, he was seen with an oil lamp in front of his mother’s picture. Babbar was seen holding a Thaali in his hand while applying Tikka on Patil’s forehead in her framed photo. He also thanked everyone for their love and support in the caption.

