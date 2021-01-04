Prateik Babbar Sends New Year Greetings To His Followers 'from The Himalayas', See Video

Prateik Babbar wished his followers a happy New Year straight from the Himalayas in his new video. The actor can be seen recording the beautiful snow-clad surroundings from his stay. The video that Prateik uploaded beautifully captured the winter around him along with the amazing scenery. A number of fans wished the actor back and also expressed how they would want to go there as well.

Prateik Babbar sends New Year greetings to his followers "from the Himalayas"

As the video begins, Prateik Babbar focuses on a banner from the place he was staying in. He later pans the camera to the right to show the amazing snowfall that was happening at the time of his recording. As he gently moves the camera around, one can easily see the beautiful snow-clad surroundings covering the vegetation from the place.

The hills and the steps too could be seen covered in snow. The pathway where Prateik Babbar stood too was filled with snow; however, certain points from the pathway were clea red for ease of movement. The actor delightfully shows the amazing scenic beauty of the place and the perfect winter paradise that he was in the midst of.

As the video moves forward, he tries to show the mountains around him and also the height at which he was standing. He also shows some beautiful and compact huts. The tall trees and the snowfall made up for a perfect scenic treat for the followers of the actor who were amazed by the video.

The fans and followers praised the actor for the amazing video that he shot and expressed their wish to see the place soon. Prateik Babbar also thanked Morgans Place and shot a clip of their banner in the beginning as that was the place he was taking the video from.

The Instagram account of the place commented on Prateik’s post and thanked him for tagging them and showing the amazing beauty around it. Fans wished Prateik a Happy New Year as he captioned the video wishing his fans and followers a happy new year all the way from the Himalayas.

