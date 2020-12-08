'Taish' Actor Armaan Khera Says 'films Should Release On Big Screens Then On OTT'

Zee 5 has kept its users entertained because of its varied and entertaining content. Taish on Zee 5 is one of the most successful web series currently. Taish actor Armaan Khera is riding high on the huge success of the web series. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Armaan Khera spoke at length about the current Indian OTT space and whether there is a competition between theatres and streaming platforms.

Also read | Erica Fernandes And Harshad Chopda's New Song 'Juda Kar Liya' Leaves Audiences In Tears

Also read | Kenya Moore Opens Up About Her 'disastrous' Date With Kanye West On Wendy Williams Show

Armaan Khera on theatres vs OTT platforms

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Armaan Khera has shared his opinions on the Indian OTT space. He also spoke about whether theatres are facing competition from it. He said that a way around the both can be worked out.

He said that before movies are submitted for streaming on OTT platforms, it should be made clear that the movie will first release in theatres. This will allow the audiences to enjoy the cinematic experience. Because the yearning of this experience is not going to die.

Armaan Khera added, “There are going to be people who are going to come to watch on the huge screens their favourite actors and the most beautiful sound because that is an experience in itself”. Armaan further elaborated that the cinematic experience should be given the importance first. OTT platforms can wait for the movie as they already have a lot of content on it.

Opening about the OTT shows in India, Armaan said that it is a beautiful platform for artists to do what they want to do. He said that because of this the industry is able to showcase more artists in more scenes and more genres which was not possible before because there were limitations earlier. He further quoted, “It is amazing because we can now exchange actors. Indian actors will be able to go and work for a film in the UK or where these series are being shot”.

Armaan Khera in Taish has played the character of Jassi. Jassi is Harshvardhan Rane’s character Palli’s younger brother. Armaan Khera in Taish has been loved by the viewers of the series. Taish is a Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial. Taish cast includes Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jim Sarbh, Neha Sharma among others.

Also read | Monu Mukherjee's Death: Here Is A List Of Some Of His Best Movies

Also read | K-pop Singer Chungha Tests Positive For COVID-19; TWICE Members Under Isolation

Image courtesy- @armaankhera Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.