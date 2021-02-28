Prateik Babbar Loves Playing With Sand, His Posts From Dunes In Jaisalmer Prove It

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar seems to be having fun in the realms of the desert in Rajasthan. Babbar is currently in Jaisalmer for the shoot of his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey which will star Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Babbar shared a bunch of pictures of him having fun playing with the sand on Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer in various avatars and poses.

Sneak peek on Prateik Babbar's recent Instagram posts

In his latest posts, Prateik Babbar added his pictures in one of which he was seen holding sand in his fist and letting the grains of sand fall out while he gave a stare. He looked dapper wearing a denim jacket with cotton sleeves and wore a pair of ripped black jeans. In one of these posts, he was seen walking barefooted in the hot desert. In the caption he added lyrics from a song by Metallica band that said, “say your prayers.. little one.. don’t forget.. my son.. to include everyone.. tuck you in.. warm within.. keep you free from sin.. ‘til the sandman.. he comes” and he added in the end “enter sandman” tagging Metallica band. Check out Prateik Babbar's Instagram posts-

Also Read: Prateik Babbar Joins 'forces' With His 'maestro' Madhur Bhandarkar For 'India Lockdown'

See more of Prateik Babbar's photos from the desert

On February 13, 2021, Prateik Babbar shared another string of images from the desert. He was seen wearing a leather jacket with nothing underneath showing off his abs and he wore a pair of ripped denim jeans. While Babbar was seen wandering in the desert he gave several poses in one of which he spread his arms wide looking up in the sky and another holding sand in the fist even in these pictures. He was seen giving an intense look as he walked wearing the leather jacket and he captioned the picture “the dream don’t come no closer by itself.. we gotta run after it now.. “ - al pacino." Check out Preateik Babbar's photos here-

Prateik Babbar also added a couple of shirtless pictures in those posts. In the photos, while he wandered in the desert we could see his well-built physique. We could also see his number of tattoos that go all the way on his left arm and we can spot one on his chest. Babbar posed barefooted, shirtless, and was seen sunbathing in the desert. See the post on Prateik Babbar's Instagram-

Also Read: John Abraham Rides A Bike Without Helmet, Faces Backlash By Netizens

Know about Prateik Babbar’s movies and other trivia

Prateik Babbar is the son of actor Raj Babbar and late actor Smita Patil. Before getting into films, Babbar appeared in television advertisements for a variety of products including Nestle KitKat. Babbar made his screen debut with the coming of age drama Jaane Tu Ya Janne Na for which he won the award for Stardust Award for the Breakthrough Performance- Male. He had his biggest success with the thriller film Baaghi 2 in 2008 followed by other successful films including Chichhore in 2019 and Darbar in 2020. On the work front, he will soon be appearing in the crime drama film Mumbai Saga which is slated to release on March 19, 2021.

Source: Prateik Babbar's Instagram

Also Read: Madhur Bhandarkar Celebrates 14 Years Of 'Traffic Signal'; Thanks Actors And Technicians

Also Read: Prateik Babbar Remembers His 'gorgeous Mama' Smita Patil On Her 65th Birthday Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.