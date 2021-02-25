Pratik Gandhi, Yami Gautam To Team Up For Ronnie Screwvala And Aditya Dhar's Next Project?

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar who shot to fame with his National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike is set to come up with an amazing film that will feature a fresh star cast including Yami Gautam and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi. After teaming up for two hit films like Uri and Ashwatthama, Aditya and Ronnie Screwvala will be seen teaming up again for their third venture together as the two will bankroll the forthcoming film which is yet to be announced. . According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed that the script is being developed by Aditya and since he is occupied with his current commitments, he has decided to produce the film rather than directing it.

Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi to team up for next?

Makers of the film are in talks with, Pratik Gandhi in the lead alongside Yami Gautam as his female counterpart. The source further shared that the story demanded a fresh pairing and hence the makers are keen to rope the two stars who have loved the script, and verbally nodded a yes to join the team. According to media reports, the two-star is yet to complete the formalities and paperwork. If things go well, the film is expected to commence shooting from the second half of 2021.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar is currently working on the pre-production of his futuristic film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, which he planning to begin shooting in the second half of the year with Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. The upcoming much-awaited film will mark the first venture of the two actors on the big screen. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal has started preparing for his role while taking working out in the gym. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal shared the poster of the film that gave a glimpse of the sci-fi film based on a character from the chapter of Mahabharata. Vicky Kaushal describes Ashwatthama as the biggest film of his career and believes that working with Aditya and Ronnie again is more like a homecoming for him. In a press statement, the actor shared his happiness of bagging the film and said,

“Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team.”

