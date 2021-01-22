Pratik Gandhi's Next 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava' Goes On Floors Today; See Pics

Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi has established himself as a talent to look out for due to his performance as the infamous Harshad Mehta in the Hansal Mehta-directed miniseries. And now, he will be seen exploring the romantic comedy space one more time with his upcoming feature presentation, Atithi Bhooto Bhava, the film which went on floors just a few hours ago, as of this writing. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal, who will essentially be the principal Atithi Bhooto Bhava cast members. The picture of Atithi Bhooto Bhava cast members featuring Pratik Gandhi from their first day of shoot in Mathura can be found below.

More about Athithi Bhooto Bhava:

As far as additional details regarding the film are concerned, Pratik Gandhi's next outing is going to be directed by Hardik Gajjar, who will also be co-producing the film with Back Bencher Pictures. The film in question is going to be presented by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. Additional details regarding the film, such as the person who will be composing the background score for the film and the actors who will fill up the spots of the supporting characters are yet to be revealed.

Based on all the information that is available, Atithi Bhooto Bhava is the only other film that the actor has said yes to after Raavan Leela, a film which was also directed by Hardik Gajjar. The film, which is yet to release, has been produced by Pen Studios. Details regarding Raavan Leela are scarce. More details on the film are expected from its representatives ahead of its mid-February release.

The poster of Raavan Leela:

Pratik Gandhi's movies:

Gandhi, who was born and brought up in the city of Surat, has been a part of the entertainment industry since the year of 2005. Pratik Gandhi initially worked in Gujrati theatre productions, which helped him grab the attention of regional filmmakers. Gandhi would go on to make his feature film debut a year later with Yours Emotionally, which saw him playing a homosexual character. Since then, he has starred in many Gujrati films and, due to his choices of films and characters, he has developed a reputation for playing layered yet off-beat characters.

