'Scam 1992' Star Pratik Gandhi To Work In Tigmanshu Dhulia's Web Adaptation

Scam 1992 gave a strong boost to the popularity of its lead actor Pratik Gandhi overnight, with as the actor gained a lot of recognition for his role as the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. His role in the web series also earned him a lot of credibility as an actor and it seems to have opened many other doors for him. The news has just surfaced that the actor will be working with the popular director Tigmanshu Dhulia in a web adaptation. Here are more details on the same.

Pratik Gandhi to work in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s web adaptation

After the success of Scam 1992, his fans have been eager to know about his future projects and endeavours; but no announcement was made by the actor on this. While many have been expecting him to reveal about his future projects soon enough, the actor himself seems to be in no hurry to do so and has been focused on his work. However, it has been revealed that he will be seen in a web adaptation by veteran filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who has directed a number of successful films till date, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The web adaptation that he will now be a part of is of the popular book Six Suspects. The plot of this book revolves around the murder of the son of Uttar Pradesh’s Home Minister, with the police eventually catching six suspects; all of whom had a motive of killing the victim for different reasons. The book is considered to be a catchy thriller, with an exciting plot and finish as well. It is also being reported that this project will start getting made in the coming months, likely in March.

Pratik Gandhi has worked in several films prior to Scam 1992, predominantly in Gujarati films. He also has several years’ worth of experience in working on stage. He has most notably worked in known films such as Loveyatri, Mitron, Luv Ni Love Storys and many more. Tigmanshu Dhulia, on the other hand, has both acted and directed various hit films including Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs of Wasseypur, Zero, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and many more.

