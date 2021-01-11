Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi & Others Give Out A Strong Message About Consensual Sex; Watch

Actor Vijay Varma recently talked about consensual sex and marital rape in a video and shared on social media. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a social issue video, featuring actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Tacker, Nakuul Mehta, Pavail Gulati and Pratik Gandhi. Vijay Varma tweeted, "Consent doesn't end after marriage. #PoochnaZarooriHai". Take a look at Vijay Varma's Twitter post on consensual sex and marital rape.

The 27 seconds video clip begins with Pratik Gandhi asking, "arey iss mein puchna kya?" (what's there to ask about) and further, Pavail Gulati saying, "biwi hai toh karna hi padega" (she is my wife, she has to do it). Next comes Karan Tacker, who said, "iss mein puchna kya hai?" (what's there to ask), followed by Nakuul Mehta saying, "unki na mein bhi ha hoti hai" (there's always a yes in her no). Similarly, as the video progresses, Vijay Varma said, "kisi dusre ki wife thodi hai" (she isn't someone else's wife). After a couple of seconds of pause, Nakuul Mehta said, "log toh saalo se yehi sochte hai" (people have been thinking similarly since years), followed by Pratik Gandi, Vijay Varma and Karan Tacker's set. Towards the end, Pankaj Tripathi said a few words of knowledge.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati introduces Vijay Varma as Billa from his Youtube channel South Bay

Pankaj Tripathi said,

Iss mein puchna zaruri hain. Kyuki consent ke bina sex, sexual abuse hain. Shaadi ke bina bhi, shaadi ke baad bhi. (The permission is neccesarry. Because sex without consent is sexual abuse. Before the marriage and after the marriage as well.

Pankaj Tripathi's name in this video is shown as Madhav Mishra, BA LLB, which seems like it is from the latter's upcoming film. The video ends with a strong note. The note seen in the clip was read as: "Countless women in India still endure non-consensual sex with their husbands. ##PoochnaZarooriHai". Take a look at Vijay Varma's tweet.

Also Read | Vijay Varma shares BTS clicks from 'A Suitable Boy', thanks director for Rasheed's madness

Netizens' reactions

Within minutes of the video release, the social cause clip went viral on Twitter. Thousands of people viewed and retweeted it. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Woww!!! When most loved public figures come together and address issues like these ...!! #PoochnaZarooriHai", while another added, "Thank you all for coming together and saying it loud and clear". Check out the fans' reactions below.

Woww!!! When most loved public figures come together and address issues like these ...!! #PoochnaZarooriHai — Kajal Choudhari (@KajalChoudhari6) January 11, 2021

Also Read | Kriti Sanon celebrates 1st b'day of her pet; says 'you make my world beautiful & happier'

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill says, 'meri umar nai hai', when a fan asks her when is she getting married

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.