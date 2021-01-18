Pratik Gandhi Says He Has Many Offers Post His Stint In 'Scam 1992'

Pratik Gandhi was recently seen in fame Scam 1992 and he played the lead role of Harshad Mehta in the biographical series. He gained national attention and widespread critical acclaim for his role in the show. He was also nominated for Best Actor for his role. But the actor says that he was clueless about the response. He also says that he was being considered as seriously as an actor after his stint in Scam 1992.

Pratik Gandhi's Interview

In an interview with Mid-Day, Pratik Gandhi said that while he was shooting for Scam 1992, he was sure that they were on to something big but he never thought it would take the country by storm. He continued to say that the web had created an avenue for actors like him. He said that the audience was looking for actors who could create different characters rather than stars. He continued saying that if one would see the nominees in the Best Actor category across different award galas, one would notice that there were no famous last names.

He also said that he had many offers in his kitty after Scam 1992. He said that he was being approached for mainstream films and web series. He continued saying that he was being considered as seriously as an actor. He concluded by saying that he had learnt through experience that nobody was interested in one's struggles but were only interested in one's success.

About Scam 1992

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a Hindi-language crime drama web-series is directed by Hansal Mehta. The story is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by Harshad Mehta. The show is adapted from the book The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. The show casts Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Hemant Kher, and Nikhil Dwivedi. It premiered on October 9, 2020, on SonyLIV. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was loved by viewers and has an IMDb rating of 9.4 out of 10.

Pratik Gandhi's career

Pratik Gandhi primarily works in Gujarati theatre and cinema. He started his career by working in a Gujarati play Aa Paar Ke Pele Paar which was commercially successful. He has worked in several hit plays. Later, he was seen in a Gujarati film named Bey Yaar. He has also appeared as a lead character in the film Wrong Side Raju.

