Pregnant Anushka Sharma Takes Virat's Support To Perform 'hands-down' The Toughest Yogasan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had sent their fans into a frenzy and the actor has kept her fans updated about her pregnancy by posting regularly on social media. She recently took to her social media handles and posted a picture of herself doing the 'Shirshasana'. The actor gave a quirky caption to her post, but followed it with a disclaimer explaining the yoga pose and what her doctors had advised her.

Pregnant Anushka Sharma performs the "toughest" yogasan

Anushka Sharma’s baby bump pictures have been posted by her since the day she announced her pregnancy. In the recent post she wrote, “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one. #Throwback". The actor went on to explain that Yoga is a big part of her life and that the doctor "recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support".

About the particular yoga pose, she wrote in the post that "For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy".

In the picture, husband Virat Kohli was seen supporting Anushka’s legs as she practised the yoga asana. Sharma was seen wearing blue yoga pants and a black t-shirt and had tied her hair in a bun. Check out the picture below.

Anushka Sharma's photos

Netizens react to Anushka Sharma's baby bump picture

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave comments and reactions. A number of people showered the pregnant Anushka Sharma with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how adorable she looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked in the pictures and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the couple and wished them good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Source: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

